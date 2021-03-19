Advertisement

US sets another one-day record for air travel

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The U.S. has set a new one-day air travel record since the pandemic started.

The Transportation Security Administration screened more than 1.4 million people at airports across the country Thursday.

The previous record, set only a week ago, was 1.3 million people.

In the last seven days, more than 8.8 million people flew. This weekend is typically a popular time for travel since many schools are on spring break.

Health officials are still warning Americans to avoid travel as COVID-19 cases surge in some states.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
The CDC says travel guidance won't come until more people are vaccinated.
Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row
Ohio State's E.J. Liddell, second from right, gets pressure from Oral Roberts' Francis Lacis...
Sister Jean gets the vaccine and seat at the NCAA Tournament
Sean Lannon, 47, said he was responsible for the killings in New Jersey and New Mexico — that...
Prosecutor: Man charged with 1 murder confessed he killed 16
Iceland has reported a volcanic eruption on the south-west Reykjanes Peninsula, the Icelandic...
Eruption of Iceland volcano easing, not affecting flights