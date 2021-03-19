Whitmer visits newly opened temporary M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checked out the new temporary M-30 bridge that opened this month to carry traffic over the Tobacco River.

She toured the $4 million bridge on Friday with Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth and several residents from the area.

The M-30 bridge is the first of its kind in Michigan, replacing a span that completely washed out after the nearby Edenville Dam collapsed and sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River. Detours after the dam collapse sent residents on hour-long detours for trips that normally take 10 minutes.

“This community has been resilient in the last year as they handled the flooding crisis on top of COVID-19, and the re-opening of the M-30 bridge is critical in ensuring local residents can return to normal,” said Whitmer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation expects the temporary bridge to remain in place for at least five years while engineers design a permanent span. That work can’t take place until the long-term future of the Edenville Dam and flow along the Tobacco River are determined.

Components from the temporary bridge can be removed and used elsewhere in Michigan after the permanent bridge opens.

Whitmer used the tour to highlight her $300 million budget proposal to repair 120 bridges around Michigan listed in serious or critical condition.

“Investing in infrastructure is a priority for my administration, and I am grateful for MDOT’s work in efficiently fixing the M-30 bridge,” she said.

