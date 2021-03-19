Advertisement

Whitmer visits newly opened temporary M-30 bridge over the Tobacco River

Caption
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer checked out the new temporary M-30 bridge that opened this month to carry traffic over the Tobacco River.

She toured the $4 million bridge on Friday with Michigan House Speaker Jason Wentworth and several residents from the area.

The M-30 bridge is the first of its kind in Michigan, replacing a span that completely washed out after the nearby Edenville Dam collapsed and sent the contents of Wixom Lake rushing down the Tittabawassee River. Detours after the dam collapse sent residents on hour-long detours for trips that normally take 10 minutes.

“This community has been resilient in the last year as they handled the flooding crisis on top of COVID-19, and the re-opening of the M-30 bridge is critical in ensuring local residents can return to normal,” said Whitmer.

The Michigan Department of Transportation expects the temporary bridge to remain in place for at least five years while engineers design a permanent span. That work can’t take place until the long-term future of the Edenville Dam and flow along the Tobacco River are determined.

Components from the temporary bridge can be removed and used elsewhere in Michigan after the permanent bridge opens.

Whitmer used the tour to highlight her $300 million budget proposal to repair 120 bridges around Michigan listed in serious or critical condition.

“Investing in infrastructure is a priority for my administration, and I am grateful for MDOT’s work in efficiently fixing the M-30 bridge,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
A box of clothing donations
Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-MI plan to re-open
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums, several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-Michigan plan to re-open
Mid-Michigan residents look forward to getting their hands dirty
Mid-Michigan residents eager to get into the garden as spring starts on Saturday