Beautiful weather to start the spring season in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - Happy first day of Spring! We have officially made it through another winter season in Mid-Michigan and we’ll bring in the new season with some beautiful weather this weekend.

Nothing but blue sky expected today with tons of sunshine and mild temperatures. It looks like we’ll climb into the middle to upper 50s this afternoon with a light south-southwesterly wind. We’ll do it again tomorrow with even warmer temperatures. Highs on Sunday will be in the lower to middle 60s. Find an excuse to get outside this weekend because it is going to be spectacular!

Late Sunday, a few clouds will roll in from the west and then on Monday, we’ll see a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures should be a touch warmer to begin the week with highs in the middle to possibly upper 60s. Changes will begin late Tuesday as we’ll be adding a chance for some rain late in the day and overnight. Scattered shower chances will remain in the forecast through Thursday.

Cooler weather is expected to return towards the end of the week but right now, it does appear our daytime highs will remain above normal.

