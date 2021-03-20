Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’

FIFE LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan woman inspired by seeing tiny free libraries has created what she calls a “Love Locker.”

It’s a large chest stocked with clothes for anyone who needs them.

Caley Mehs got approval to put the first one outside the library in Fife Lake, a village south of Traverse City. Her goal is to have four or five in the region by summer.

Mehs and others collect clothes from people who show interest on social media. There are coats, boots and gloves for winter. The supply will change in warmer months.

Dave Gonyer donated his time for the first locker. But future chests will likely cost $900 for materials and labor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)