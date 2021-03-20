Advertisement

Free clothes instead of books: Woman creates ‘Love Locker’

It’s a large chest stocked with clothes for anyone who needs them.
A box of clothing donations
A box of clothing donations(Jeremy Kashatok)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FIFE LAKE, Mich. (AP) - A northern Michigan woman inspired by seeing tiny free libraries has created what she calls a “Love Locker.”

It’s a large chest stocked with clothes for anyone who needs them.

Caley Mehs got approval to put the first one outside the library in Fife Lake, a village south of Traverse City. Her goal is to have four or five in the region by summer.

Mehs and others collect clothes from people who show interest on social media. There are coats, boots and gloves for winter. The supply will change in warmer months.

Dave Gonyer donated his time for the first locker. But future chests will likely cost $900 for materials and labor.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
Arenac County traffic crash
Arenac County undersheriff confirms fatal February crash, but internet sleuths still call
The General Motors Customer Care and After Sales headquarters in Grand Blanc Township
GM’s exit from Grand Blanc Township will cost tax revenue and business traffic
The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency
Five federal unemployment benefits programs extended for six months in Michigan
File image
West Michigan restaurateur arrested for refusing to follow COVID-19 orders

Latest News

LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-MI plan to re-open
With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums, several...
Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-Michigan plan to re-open
Mid-Michigan residents look forward to getting their hands dirty
Mid-Michigan residents eager to get into the garden as spring starts on Saturday