Mid-Michigan Health Department says register early and often as state expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/19/2021) - In less than three weeks, the state of Michigan will allow anyone sixteen years or older to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, however, anyone fifty years and older and younger adults with pre-existing conditions will be able to get in line for a shot.

The latest COVID-19 vaccine dashboard in Michigan shows more than 2.1 million residents vaccinated.

In Shiawassee County, that number is just under 15,000 people out of about 55,000 of their target population, according to the county health director, Larry Johnson. That’s on par with the state’s percentage with about one in every four people getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Just judging by the demand that we’re getting here at the health department, which is intense, I think the excitement is out there. People want this vaccine. Many people are desperate for the vaccine, and we’re seeing the results in how quickly we fill up our clinics,” Johnson said.

Johnson says he’s excited for even more people to be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine starting on Monday.

He says COVID-19 vaccine clinics are scheduled by appointment only, so in the meantime get registered, and take the first one you can get.

He says other places to register online include Meijer, Kroger, and other local pharmacies.

He’s hopeful, but he wants other people to be hopeful too.

“So much progress has been made, and we’re gonna just keep continuing to hammer this out until we get there, and until we can get back to enjoying company with one another, potentially not having to wear a mask in the future, and these are all things that we want, and I think people are ready for,” Johnson said.

Johnson says after you register online, check your e-mail frequently, including your inbox and junk folders.

To fill out the pre-registration link form in Shiawassee County, click here.

