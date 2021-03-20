Mid-Michigan residents eager to get into the garden as spring starts on Saturday

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/19/2021) - With the official start of spring Saturday, more and more people are thinking about what to do in their garden and on their property.

As the days get longer, and warmer weather returns, mid-Michigan residents are itching to get out in the garden,

“I have been in my yard already, working the soil and cleaning out flower beds. And, I can’t wait to start planting some new things. Very exciting. I love spring,” said Coral Adas from Brighton.

“Just happy that spring is coming. The sun is out and start playing with her flowers, digging in the ground. Get out of the house day,” added Irene Golen from Grand Blanc.

Last year was rough on growers, who experienced issues from getting plants and other materials, to crop failure due to bad weather.

Demand is expected to be strong again this year, as more people do projects around their home.

I talked to Bordine’s Grand Blanc Nursery Manager Sherry Cummins, who told me the success of any gardening starts with some good prep.

“You can start the clean-up in your beds, with raking out the old leaves, and you know the dead plant material that may have been left from the year before.”

Once that’s done, there are some hearty plants that can go in the ground this time of year to add a splash of color.

“Pansies can take the cooler weather. So, that’s why we start with pansies. We have a nice assortment of foliage plants. We’ve got bulbs. We’ve got seeds,” said Kelly Freeman, Bordine’s Grand Blanc General Manager.

Cummins says as long as you can dig up the soil, you can also plant other cold resistant foliage.

“Anything in the nursery. Any ornamental shrubs. Any ornamental trees. Anything that’s in tight bud you can put in now, as long as you can get the shovel in the soil to go ahead and dig a hole.”

You can also start your vegetable garden, or other flowers in containers indoors and wait for warmer days before putting them in the ground.

Even though we have warmer weather ahead this weekend, the average overnight low temperature doesn’t get above freezing until the end of the first week in April.

