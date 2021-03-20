Advertisement

Outdoor stadiums and arenas in Mid-Michigan plan to re-open

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 11:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) -

With the State Health Department loosening capacity restrictions at outdoor stadiums, several Mid-Michigan venues are getting ready to open up their gates.

“We’re really thrilled to be able to welcome people back to Dow Diamond this year for (the) Great Lakes Loons, baseball, so we’re kind of happy with whatever number we can to start the season,” said Mike Hayes.

Interim President and General Manager of the Great Lakes Loons Mike Hayes was smiling from ear to ear to finally share that they can allow more people back into their stadium for the 2021 baseball season.

The State health department announced an increase in capacity as long as they establish and post an infection control plan.

“We will require masking, and you know the COVID guidelines, we will follow them very closely.. There won’t be quite as many food stands. We won’t be allowed by Major League Baseball, to have our on-field entertainment like we do in between innings. So we’ve got some different plans for how we’ll fill that gap,” added Hayes.

The Great Lakes Loons will begin their season on May 4th.

Over in Clio Chairman of the Amphitheater Gary Langdon says they are still working out a lot of details but plan to have their First event on the 4th of July with concerts to follow.

“We will start the first Tuesday after the fourth of July, and we will have on six consecutive Tuesdays, we will have concerts, that’s our intent, that’s what we’re hoping to do that’s we’re planning to do.”

Langdon says they will have more solidified plans to open their gates next month.

Both the Chairman of the Clio Amphitheater and The Great Lakes Loons say they are looking forward to having people out in the stands again.

“I love a full ballpark, and no matter what night it is even on sparse nights, it’s that sense of community. And I think after the year we’ve been through. That’ll be special,” said Hayes.

The increased capacity changes will go into effect Monday.

