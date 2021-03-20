Whitmer: Michigan “still in the tunnel” with COVID cases on rise

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) (3/19/2021)--Changes, on deck across the state as Governor Gretchen Whitmer and state health leaders announced restrictions on outdoor stadiums would loosen, increased testing on young athletes and alterations to her office’s private gatherings policy.

More and more Michiganders are getting their shots. In excess of 120-thousand have been given out in the last week alone, according to the latest data. The increased effort coincided with a recent rise in daily case counts. State health experts offered several fresh insights Friday.

“We may be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel, but we’re still in the tunnel.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer addressed the state Friday as the numbers yet again took a turn for the worse.

“We all have a personal responsibility to slow the spread and eliminate the virus as quickly as possible,” Whitmer said.

“Our progress with COVID-19 is fragile,” the State Health Director, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun related. “We could potentially be at the beginning of another surge in Michigan.”

The address honed-in on the COVID variants the state believed had given the virus an edge in recent weeks. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and Dr. Khaldun revealed officials were tracking 750 plus cases of the B117 or UK variant, in addition to the South African strain B1351.

Those numbers pushed Michigan to the number two spot in the country, behind only Florida in terms of the spread of coronavirus variants.

“It’s more likely to spread to more people, which can cause an exponential increase in cases,” Dr. Khaldun explained. “Our state lab is one of the best in the country for sequencing samples and identifying these variants.”

Ever-increasing outbreaks, another culprit according to the latest data, which showed more than 300 linked to sports teams alone.

“A quarter of our cases in total were under the age of 18. Typically, it’s less than five-percent.”

If that fact sounded familiar, it should; Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz revealed a Thursday Zoom interview with ABC12 outbreaks had recently shuttered several local schools, pushing them back into a virtual format.

“Just because you’ve got a vaccine or there’s vaccine in the community doesn’t mean the virus is miraculously going away,” Strasz related.

The state, relying on its vaccination strategy to turn the tide.

“The vaccination process is like a locomotive,” Whitmer began. “It will start slow and cumbersome and frustrating, but it’s going to get faster and smoother over time and we are seeing that.”

Set potentially to pick up steam when Michigan residents 16 and older finally receive their first doses with eligibility requirements set to loosen April 5.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.