Another warm and sunny day coming, fire danger “very high” across the area

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We started spring with some beautiful weather yesterday and we will see another very nice day today with some warmer temperatures.

More sunshine expected today with a few high clouds moving in late this afternoon and evening. Brisk southerly winds at 10-15 mph will help push our temperatures into the 60s across Mid-Michigan today. With dry conditions, warm temperatures, and strong winds, fire danger is very high today. Many local municipalities are banning burning because of this so make sure you use extreme caution.

Even warmer temperatures expected Monday with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. We’ll see highs in the 60s for everyone and close to 70 degrees in spots. Some rain is expected late Tuesday and into Wednesday with temperatures remaining in the 60s for daytime highs. The forecast gets immensely tricky for the end of the week as models bring in another storm system to Mid-Michigan late Thursday into Friday. There are a lot of details to work out, but some wintry weather will be possible with this one.

