DPS: Bay City man struck by SUV in hit-and-run

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/21/21) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a man was struck by an SUV over the weekend in a hit-and-run collision.

Officers said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Street between 30th and 31st streets.

They said the pedestrian who was hit was a 60-year-old man from Bay City. DPS said he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the SUV driver did not stop. They said the vehicle was described as dark-colored and small.

Anyone with information on the hit and run was asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety through Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.