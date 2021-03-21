Advertisement

DPS: Bay City man struck by SUV in hit-and-run

Investigators say a man was taken to the hospital after being hit by an SUV.
Police lights graphic
Police lights graphic(VNL)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/21/21) - The Bay City Department of Public Safety said a man was struck by an SUV over the weekend in a hit-and-run collision.

Officers said it happened around 11 p.m. Saturday on Broadway Street between 30th and 31st streets.

They said the pedestrian who was hit was a 60-year-old man from Bay City. DPS said he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Investigators said the SUV driver did not stop. They said the vehicle was described as dark-colored and small.

Anyone with information on the hit and run was asked to contact the Bay City Department of Public Safety through Bay County Central Dispatch at 989-892-9551 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire
Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
This large pothole was reported near the intersection of Woodrow and Riegle avenues in Flint.
Flint neighborhood angry about large pothole they say city has ignored
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Michigan “still in the tunnel” with COVID cases on rise
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Flint man gets probation, restitution, community service for selling fake insurance

Latest News

Garage and House Fire in Grand Blanc Township
Firefighters spend seven hours putting out garage and house fire
File image
Warm, dry weather leading to high fire risk in Mid-Michigan
Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections