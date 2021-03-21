Firefighters spend seven hours putting out garage and house fire

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/21/21) - Grand Blanc Township firefighters said crews spent seven hours over the weekend putting out fires at a home.

They said they were called just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday to McCandlish Road between Manchester Road and Parkside Drive.

The fire department said the garage fire quickly spread to two vehicles, a work trailer, boat, as well as the house. Firefighters reported multiple explosions as propane and other gas cylinders ruptured.

Investigators said the house was older and had been renovated several times. Firefighters said the updates made it hard to find multiple hidden areas in the structure to stop the fire.

The fire department said parts of the second floor began to collapse along with portions of the roof and walls.

According to investigators, other area fire departments had been called in to help put out the fire. Grand Blanc Township Police also helped control and direct traffic.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.