Advertisement

Firefighters spend seven hours putting out garage and house fire

The Grand Blanc Township Fire Department says a garage fire over the weekend spread quickly.
Garage and House Fire in Grand Blanc Township
Garage and House Fire in Grand Blanc Township(Grand Blanc Township Police)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/21/21) - Grand Blanc Township firefighters said crews spent seven hours over the weekend putting out fires at a home.

They said they were called just after 8:30 p.m. Saturday to McCandlish Road between Manchester Road and Parkside Drive.

The fire department said the garage fire quickly spread to two vehicles, a work trailer, boat, as well as the house. Firefighters reported multiple explosions as propane and other gas cylinders ruptured.

Investigators said the house was older and had been renovated several times. Firefighters said the updates made it hard to find multiple hidden areas in the structure to stop the fire.

The fire department said parts of the second floor began to collapse along with portions of the roof and walls.

According to investigators, other area fire departments had been called in to help put out the fire. Grand Blanc Township Police also helped control and direct traffic.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire
Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
This large pothole was reported near the intersection of Woodrow and Riegle avenues in Flint.
Flint neighborhood angry about large pothole they say city has ignored
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Michigan “still in the tunnel” with COVID cases on rise
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Flint man gets probation, restitution, community service for selling fake insurance

Latest News

Police lights graphic
DPS: Bay City man struck by SUV in hit-and-run
File image
Warm, dry weather leading to high fire risk in Mid-Michigan
Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections