Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first day of spring turned out to be a winner with above normal temperatures well into the 50s Saturday.

Quiet weather is expected for the rest of the weekend and early next week.

We’ll see lots of sunshine the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid 60s Sunday and upper 60s to around 70 degrees Monday.

Our next chance for rain is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and again on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to run well above our normal of the mid 40s this time of year.

However, by next weekend, cooler weather in the upper 40s to low 50s return.

