Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The first day of spring turned out to be a winner with above normal temperatures well into the 50s Saturday.

Quiet weather is expected for the rest of the weekend and early next week.

We’ll see lots of sunshine the next couple of days with highs in the low to mid 60s Sunday and upper 60s to around 70 degrees Monday.

Our next chance for rain is late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and again on Thursday.

Afternoon temperatures will continue to run well above our normal of the mid 40s this time of year.

However, by next weekend, cooler weather in the upper 40s to low 50s return.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire
Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
This large pothole was reported near the intersection of Woodrow and Riegle avenues in Flint.
Flint neighborhood angry about large pothole they say city has ignored
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Michigan “still in the tunnel” with COVID cases on rise
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Flint man gets probation, restitution, community service for selling fake insurance

Latest News

File image
Warm, dry weather leading to high fire risk in Mid-Michigan
Another warm day coming for Mid-Michigan
Another warm and sunny day coming, fire danger “very high” across the area
Another warm day coming for Mid-Michigan
Another warm day coming for Mid-Michigan
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Kevin's Weather Forecast