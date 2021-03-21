Advertisement

Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire

Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to...
Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to put out a structure fire.(Grand Blanc Township Police/Facebook)
By Charlie Tinker
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (3/20/2021)--Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to put out a structure fire.

The department shared photos of the scene, including the photo above, on Facebook.

McCandlish Road between Manchester and Parkside remained closed at the time of publication.

ABC12 has yet to confirm the fire’s cause or whether anyone was inside when it sparked.

Surrounding departments have been called in to assist fire crews on scene.

Stay with ABC12 for any new details.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan is relaxing its face mask mandate for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michigan relaxes face mask mandate for people who are fully COVID-19 vaccinated
This large pothole was reported near the intersection of Woodrow and Riegle avenues in Flint.
Flint neighborhood angry about large pothole they say city has ignored
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer holds a press conference on COVID-19.
Whitmer: Michigan “still in the tunnel” with COVID cases on rise
Gov. Tony Evers included a provision in his budget proposal changing current laws, which...
Flint man gets probation, restitution, community service for selling fake insurance

Latest News

Garage and House Fire in Grand Blanc Township
Firefighters spend seven hours putting out garage and house fire
Police lights graphic
DPS: Bay City man struck by SUV in hit-and-run
File image
Warm, dry weather leading to high fire risk in Mid-Michigan
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections
LSU Political Expert discusses LA special elections