Road shut-down, crews responding to Grand Blanc Township structure fire

GRAND BLANC TWP., Mich. (WJRT) (3/20/2021)--Grand Blanc Township Police have shut down a section of road while the fire department works to put out a structure fire.

The department shared photos of the scene, including the photo above, on Facebook.

McCandlish Road between Manchester and Parkside remained closed at the time of publication.

ABC12 has yet to confirm the fire’s cause or whether anyone was inside when it sparked.

Surrounding departments have been called in to assist fire crews on scene.

Stay with ABC12 for any new details.

