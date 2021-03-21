Saginaw County’s Tri-Township Fire issues burn ban

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/21/21) - The Tri-Township Fire Department has issued a burn ban for Brant, Swan Creek and St. Charles Township in addition to portions of Fremont Township.

The ban came as fire danger mounted across the lower peninsula.

Virtually every community currently falls under the ‘very high risk’ category.

Saginaw County fire crews have had their hands full over the last 24 hours, responding to numerous grass fires sparked by the dry conditions.

The DNR told ABC12 its personnel had responded to dozens of fires across the lower peninsula over the weekend.

Experts advise the public not to burn until conditions improve.

