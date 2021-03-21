Warm, dry weather leading to high fire risk in Mid-Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) (3/21/21) - With warm and dry weather continuing in Mid-Michigan, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources has the area in a “very high” fire danger rating.

On its website, the state’s DNR has most places in Mid-Michigan in the “very high” ranking with some areas experiencing “high” fire risks on Sunday because of dry and windy conditions.

The high fire risk comes as Mid-Michigan has seen an abnormally dry start to March. As of Sunday, Flint has seen only 0.08″ of precipitation through the first 20 days of March, which is the driest start to the month ever. The Saginaw area has picked up just 0.16″ of precipitation, which is 5th driest start to March.

Some local municipalities have enacted burn bans because of this dry weather, including in Thomas Township in Saginaw County. The township’s public safety Facebook page shared an update on Saturday that said all current burn permits will not be honored and no new permits will be issued until further notice.

The Frankenmuth Fire Department posted on Facebook that the department responded to two brush fires on Saturday.

Today Frankenmuth fire fighters responded to two brush fires. The second call was a mutual aid request from Birch Run... Posted by Frankenmuth Fire Department on Saturday, March 20, 2021

The Frankenmuth Fire Department is reminding residents that if you do choose to burn, have water nearby or just wait for safer conditions altogether.

The National Weather Service office in Grand Rapids is also warning the public about this elevated fire risk. It is recommending that people should avoid throwing cigarette butts outside, burning leaves, grilling over grassy areas, and parking vehicles in tall grass.

Mid-Michigan’s weather is expected to stay dry through Monday with some rain chances returning late Tuesday into Wednesday and Thursday into Friday. The full forecast can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.