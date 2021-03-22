110,000 people pre-register for COVID-19 vaccine site at Ford Field

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) - More than 110,000 people have pre-registered to receive COVID-19 vaccine at Ford Field in Detroit and 14,000 of them have appointments set up two days before it opens.

Meijer, which is managing the registration and appointments for Michigan’s first FEMA mass vaccination clinic, is planning to send another 20,000 appointment invitations on Monday.

The retail giant opened pre-registration for Ford Field on March 15 and received more than 40,000 registrations in 24 hours. That figure grew steadily over the first week to 110,000 on Monday.

The first vaccinations at Ford Field will take place on Wednesday and continue seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. for eight weeks. The clinic will dispense first doses of the Pfizer vaccine for three weeks, then second doses for the following three weeks.

Officials haven’t announced which vaccine will be dispensed during the final two weeks of the clinic, which is set up to provide 6,000 doses per day for residents in the broad Southeast Michigan region. All vaccine will be provided at no cost.

Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist toured Ford Field on Monday with members of Congress to observe final preparations.

“The Ford Field community vaccine site is an opportunity to be a national leader in vaccine distribution by building upon the work that we’ve done to ensure equitable access to this safe and effective vaccine -- and we thank our local, federal, hospital, and private sector partners for making it happen,” he said.

Anyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine can pre-register for the Ford Field community clinic by texting EndCovid to 75049, visiting the Meijer vaccine pre-registration website or calling the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services at 1-888-535-6136.

