Another warm day

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
We have high pressure to the east and a stationary front to the west. Between these two systems, we’ll stay dry today with some passing clouds. Highs will be near 70 degrees, mid 60s closer to the lake, with a S to SW wind at 10-20mph.

Tonight clouds will increase as the next low pressure system moves into the southern plains. Lows will only be in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will go down to 5-10mph, gradually shifting to the SE.

Winds then pick up tomorrow to 10-15mph, gusting to the mid 20s. Skies will be mostly cloudy with the development of scattered showers as our next system moves into the region.

Showers are then likely overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. We’ll have more rain chances to end the week as well. With a 1+” rainfall deficit, we need it!

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

