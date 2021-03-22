Bay City 8-year-old donates $400 to help Gladwin County flood victim

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - An 8-year-old Bay City girl has donated $400 that she raised at a garage sale to help a Gladwin County man who had his home damaged in last year’s flooding.

Vernon Loree is the man who is rebuilding his home and it is part of a community-wide project called Project Vernon Rebuild. It has been organized by the Islamic Center of Midland and Midland Area Interfaith Friends.

The project has already begun and volunteers have cleaned out Loree’s home and is readying the house for construction.

During the last few weeks, the project has raised thousands of dollars to help Loree and on Monday, an 8-year-old Bay City girl, Dalia, made a donation, too.

“I just thought it would be nice to help Vernon out,” she said.

Dalia heard about Loree’s story on ABC12 News and wanted to help him. She has had the $400 since last year and was saving it for just the right reason.

“I just loved Vernon, Vernon’s story and I think it was really nice that we donated that,” she said.

Dalia earned the money after having a garage sale last year.

“We did this rummage sale and like a probably a year ago in the summer and we sold a lot of stuff and I sold all my toys to make all this money,” Dalia said. “I think it’s really nice that we’re donating to this place.”

Dalia said she really hopes this makes a difference and helps Loree rebuild his home.

As for Loree himself, he said he couldn’t be more grateful to receive this kind of help.

“I’m very grateful for them to help out,” he said. “It’s nice to have people that actually care about things that happen to people.”

At such a young age, Dalia said she loves to give back and has done so in other ways, too. She said it makes her feel good to help her community.

“It makes me feel happy and it makes me feel really nice,” she said.

Project Vernon Rebuild is still raising money and is still short of its $50,000 goal to rebuild the home. To find ways to donate, click here.

