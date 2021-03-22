COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expands to everyone 50 or older in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - COVID-19 vaccine eligibility is expanding in Michigan.

Beginning Monday, more people will be able to get their shot in the arm to fight against the coronavirus. Anyone 50 and older along with people between 16 and 49 with pre-existing conditions are eligible regardless of whether they are deemed essential workers.

Eligibility expands again two weeks, allowing everyone age 16 and older in Michigan to receive the vaccine beginning on April 5. However, availability for the vaccine will depend on the supply shipped to Michigan, so health officials urge patience.

The Genesee County Health Department is spreading out who’s able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment.

Starting today, residents ages 16 to 34 with an underlying health condition can register. On Thursday, everyone age 40 to 49 can pre-register to get the shot.

Pre-registration expands to residents age 30 to 39 on March 29, age 23 to 29 on April 1 and everyone age 16 or older on April 5. The pre-registration form is available on the Genesee County Health Department website or by calling a senior center around the county.

As of Monday, 45,000 people in Genesee County are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Shiawassee County Health Department says vaccine clinics are currently by appointment only. Almost 7,200 people there have been fully vaccinated.

Residents can pre-register for the vaccine on the health department’s website or call 989-743-2460.

The Saginaw County Health Department is accepting COVID-19 vaccine pre-registration online and several pharmacies are setting up appointments. So far, 24,000 people there are fully vaccinated in the county.

