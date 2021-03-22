Former Capitol Bowl in Owosso to be converted to multi-sports training facility

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The former Capitol Bowl bowling alley in Owosso will soon be a multi-sports training facility.

Jeremy Dwyer and Michael Ihm, who owns Owosso Hit and Pitch and Fast Pitch are pursuing the massive transformation to cater to the community’s needs.

“We always look for indoor training centers during the Winter, and we’ve been having to go to Flint and everywhere else. My daughter plays volleyball and my son plays soccer, so we’re all over the place driving everywhere for indoor practices,” Ihm said.

The facility, which is yet to be named will feature a baseball field, football turf, exercise room, two volleyball and basketball courts, cornhole, and a full service bar and restaurant.

Currently, Ihm says tournaments throughout the year bring in around 100 teams to Owosso Hit and Pitch.

“It jams the city which is great for everybody, so now we’re trying to do that in the winter and fall months with other different sports and other events to do the same for the economy,” he said.

Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Justin Horvath echoed those thoughts.

“What that really does is not only support that business, but while people are in downtown they’re going to go to coffee shops and restaurants and do some shopping before or after they’re there,” Horvath said.

And those visits to downtown can have an even further reaching economic impact --something Horvath will be paying attention to very closely.

“It creates a wonderful place to be to attract residents to Owosso, so those are the kind of things recreation wise that people want to have access to in the communities in which they live, and to be able to have these things in a close by area I think is a huge economic opportunity,” he said.

The facility is currently being renovated.

The owners are planning a soft opening sometime in late April, with a grand opening in May.

