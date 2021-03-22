Gratiot County 911 using new app help locate emergency callers easier

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Gratiot County Central Dispatch is using a new tool to help locate 911 callers faster and easier.

The county is adopting the what3words system to find people who may not know their exact location when the call 911 for help. The international system has divided all of the Earth’s surface into 10-foot squares and assigned each a combination of three words for an address.

For example, “resurgent.aimless.wishful” is the entrance to Alma City Hall and the Department of Public Safety.

The free app on Apple and Android devices does not require cellular data to operate. It uses GPS signals to pinpoint location, including in remote areas and lakes that may not have adequate cellular service, to determine the three-word address.

Callers can text or call 911 to provide the three words, which emergency dispatchers can use to determine the location and direct emergency responders. Dispatchers can send a link to callers who don’t have the app installed on their cell phone, which will provide three words for their location.

The what3words system was developed in the United Kingdom and South Africa in 2019 and expanded to Australia and Canada last year. It has helped emergency crews find thousands of people after crashes in rural areas, flood victims, kidnapping victims and bicyclists or hikers stranded in remote areas.

“Being able to use what3words is going to make a huge difference, especially in life-threatening situations,” said Dan Morden, director of Gratiot County Central Disptach. “It means we can save precious time responding to emergencies and help callers much more easily.”

Outside of emergency applications, the public can use what3words to find meeting locations with friends at crowded parks, beaches and shopping malls. Runners, hikers and hotels also are using the system to navigate without writing complicated directions.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.