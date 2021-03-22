JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

After a virtually cloud-free weekend across Mid-Michigan, some high and mid-level clouds began to return to the area Monday. Even with a little extra cloud cover for the day, high temperatures managed to top the 70-degree mark in some areas. More clouds will start to filter into the area overnight, but partly cloudy skies will hold on average as lows settle only into the 40s. Our “normal” high right now is 46-degrees.

Tuesday will begin with partly sunny conditions, but the trend for the day will be for the clouds to increase. Winds won’t be terribly strong, but will take on an eastern component. That means that the eastern parts of the area will stay a little cooler than everyone else. Everyone else will see high temperatures once again cruising through the 60s. By Tuesday night, some showers will start to move into our area.

Some scattered showers look to be a pretty good bet for Wednesday, although we will squeeze in a little bit of sunshine during the day. Temperatures Thursday will retreat into the 50s for the most part as a mix of sun and clouds hold for the day. By Thursday night and for Friday, a pretty potent storm system to our south will give us a wet and windy end to the workweek. It will likely be a pretty cold rain too! - JR