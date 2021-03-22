Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It was another gorgeous spring day across mid-Michigan.

Temperatures climbed into the mid 60s, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year.

If you’re wondering if there’s a price to pay for all this warmth,

there will be by the end of the week.

Short term, we’ll have a mild night with overnight lows around 40 degrees.

That’s way above our normal low of 27.

Just a few clouds will drift on by from time to time.

Monday will be the warmest day of the week.

We’ll make a run at 70 degrees south with lots of 60s even north of the Great Lakes Bay Region.

A gusty southerly breeze will help propel those temperatures higher.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning is our next chance for a little rain.

Until then, very dry conditions, with many communities posting burning bans.

Please be careful as wildfires can easily be set off by an ember from a campfire or cigarette butt tossed out a window.

Colder weather with more rain and a chance for snow is possible heading into next weekend, due to an approaching storm system.

