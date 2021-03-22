Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - COVID-19 hospitalizations and the percentage of positive tests both surged over the weekend to levels not seen in Michigan since January.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 2,660 new COVID-19 illnesses on Saturday and 4,801 combined for Sunday and Monday. The new cases reported Monday push the statewide total to 629,610.

Just over 19,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Michigan over the past seven days for an average of 2,719 per day, which is 1,000 more cases per day than last week’s daily average.

State health officials reported six deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Sunday and Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,903.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing dropped off as normal over the weekend with just over 28,800 test completed Saturday and 26,300 on Saturday. The percentage of positive tests increased on Monday to the highest level since Jan. 4, reaching 9.62%.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 topped 1,500 over the weekend for the first time since late January. As of Monday, 1,555 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 479 from a week ago. Of those, 1,404 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 330 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 115 of them are on ventilators. Since March 15, there are 52 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and the same number on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.336 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 2.16 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.069 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 107,800 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.595 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.192 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 23,433 cases and 712 deaths, which is an increase of 316 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,900 cases and 526 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases and one death.

Arenac, 694 cases, 26 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of four cases.

Bay, 7,534 cases and 288 deaths, which is an increase of 62 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,429 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of five cases.

Gladwin, 1,306 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Gratiot, 2,495 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Huron, 1,971 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 93 cases and one death.

Iosco, 1,157 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Isabella, 3,720 cases, 75 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases and two deaths.

Lapeer, 4,880 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 94 cases and one death.

Midland, 4,741 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 68 cases.

Ogemaw, 971 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Oscoda, 339 cases and 19 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Roscommon, 1,188 cases, 37 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 23 cases.

Sanilac, 2,259 cases and 74 deaths, which is an increase of 67 cases.

Shiawassee, 3,844 cases, 83 deaths and 3,442 recoveries, which is an increase of 49 cases and one death.

Tuscola, 3,156 cases, 130 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 51 cases and one death.

