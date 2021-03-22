Michigan statewide tornado drill planned for Wednesday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan residents are encouraged to prepare for tornadoes and severe weather season with a statewide voluntary drill on Wednesday afternoon.

The drill is scheduled for 1 p.m. involving alerts on weather radios, TV, radio and some weather warning sirens. The event coincides with Severe Weather Awareness Week happening across Michigan.

“Tornadoes can happen at any time but are more prevalent in late spring and early summer. It’s important that your household or business has a plan to react quickly,” said Michigan State Police Capt. Kevin Sweeney, deputy state director of Emergency Management.

The coronavirus pandemic is changing what emergency management officials are recommending during Wednesday’s drill.

“This year, we are asking that large groups not shelter in place together during the drill, but to instead use the opportunity to go over their emergency plans and update them if necessary,” Sweeney said.

Michigan State Police say residents have an average of 10 to 15 minutes warning before a tornado hits, so they should be ready to react quickly. During Wednesday’s drill, officials are asking residents to prepare in the following ways:

Know the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning. A watch means weather conditions may allow tornadoes to form while a warning means a tornado has been seen in person or on radar.

Know the signs of an approaching tornado. The sky often turns dark or greenish with a low cloud, large hail and a loud roar like a freight train.

Create an emergency preparedness kit with a three-day supply of food and water, a weather radio, important documents and provisions for any unique needs.

