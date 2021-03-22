More COVID-19 variants now in Michigan

STATE, Mich. (WJRT)(03/22/21) - “It is concerning, but not unexpected,” said Saginaw County Health Officer Chris Harrington.

Harrington is referring to variants of COVID-19- that have begun to show up in Michigan.

“That’s just what viruses do, you know, the biggest thing is concerning is, does the vaccine cover the variant right we don’t want something more deadly, which we know we haven’t seen and B 117. We’ve got about a handful of those variants that have been identified here in Saginaw,” Harrington said.

Harrington explains the key difference between the first strain of the virus and the B117.

“We see maybe a little more transmissible so that does raise a little area of concern we know folks need to be still vigilant about our prevention strategies because how widely the variant, you know, tends to spread, especially something is more communicable than the availability of that you know in our community, and if it’s a variant and no one’s been exposed to this yet, then we could see, you know, we already know we’re seeing a little bit of an uptick in cases and so we want to make sure we don’t want to encourage the spread of this variant,” Harrington said.

Harrington says there is also a difference in the number of days someone should quarantine if exposed to the new variant.

“You know right now most people are doing quarantine of 10 days right, but really for the variant they should do 14 A full 14 days, so that has been a little bit of a difference,” she said.

There is some good news when it comes to this latest strain of the virus.

“We’re still seeing good protection is what they’re suggesting the antibodies that are being developed for that against whether it’s the Pfizer the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson. Ours, seems to be a good match for this variance, so that’s a good indicator and we hope that continues moving forward,” Harrington said.

The B 117 variant is not the only new strain to hit the state. Harrington says there a couple of cases in Michigan of B1351 out of the South African as well.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.