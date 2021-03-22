Advertisement

New law: Michigan school funding tied to in-person instruction

The change affects 206 mostly wealthy or middle-class school districts
School funding
School funding(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (AP) - Hundreds of Michigan school districts have to offer at least 20 hours a week of in-person instruction to receive their entire $450 minimum per-student increase in pandemic funding.

The provision began Monday. It affects 206, or 38%, of 537 traditional K-12 districts -- those with higher numbers or percentages of children from middle-class and wealthy families.

The districts are due to receive a smaller share of federal COVID-19 aid than districts with higher numbers or portions of poor students.

The Legislature allocated state funding to ensure districts still get at least $450 more per pupil but added the 20-hour provision.

