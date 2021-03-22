Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Retirement is coming earlier than expected for an Oakland County couple who won $4 million from a Michigan Lottery instant game.

A 63-year-old woman won the top prize playing the $150 Million CA$H Explosion game with a ticket purchased at the Sherwood Liquor Shoppe in Milford. She scratched off the ticket in her car, when she saw the “4MIL” symbol appear.

“When I got home, I told my husband he’d better sit down because I had some news,” said the winner, who chose to remain anonymous. “When I told him, his reaction was a little more colorful than mine. We’re both just elated.”

The winner chose to accept her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $2.5 million rather than annual annuity payments for the full amount. The woman and her husband are planning to invest the winnings so they can retire comfortably.

“My husband and I have been talking about retiring and after crunching the numbers we felt like we’d be OK. Now, we know we’re going to be fine,” the player said.

Players already have won more than $73 million playing the $150 Million CA$H Explosion game in Michigan since it launched in August. Tickets cost $30 with possible prizes ranging from $50 to $4 million.

The Michigan Lottery says tickets containing more than $100 million in prizes remain in circulation, including two top prizes and 19 prizes worth $10,000.

