Questions swirl over ex-Gladwin County drain commissioner’s last projects

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - New questions in Gladwin County over projects done in the last few days of a controversial drain commissioner’s tenure.

Robert Evans lost this past election. Before he left office, he approved some projects, one of which has property owners along Pratt Lake hoping to a have a full lake this summer.

“We have 180 people that live around this lake,” said Marvin Holler, who lives along Pratt Lake.

The lake is just northwest of Gladwin and still has ice on it. It has no rivers or streams running into it, so snow and ice melt and rain water help supply the lake.

But property owners are concerned, because a concrete spillway that kept the water in the lake was removed by a contractor hired by Evans.

Evans and the county were sued by the state for $11.4 billion in 2018 for Evans’ alleged infractions that contributed to soil erosion and sedimentation and not protecting surface water.

The county eventually settled the case for more than $37,000 and county officials asked then-Gov. Rick Snyder to remove Evans from office. Voters eventually did that themselves in the 2020 election.

Holler, a civil engineer who has advised the county on maintaining Pratt Lake, is upset that Evans made the decision to remove the spillway during his final week as drain commissioner in December.

“Yeah, I am kind of mad, its based on the fact that we worked so hard to keep the lake where it is today, keep it healthy. Presently we are healthy because of the melt down of snow, but who knows what is going to be like in the summer,” Holler said.

The concrete spillway that was removed has been in place for more than 30 years. Terry Walters, the new Gladwin County Drain Commissioner, has been in contact with state agencies about this project and others that Evans had done in his final days in office.

Walters said a circuit court ruling orders Pratt Lake to be kept at a certain level, which may not be possible with that spillway removed. It’s not clear why Evans did the work in his final days of office. Marvin Holler’s wife, Linda, believes she knows the reason.

“Revenge,” she says, referring to his controversial tenure as drain commissioner and his election loss.

Evans could not be reached for comment Monday.

A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy is aware of questions raised about the Pratt Lake spillway and their staff is in discussions with Gladwin County’s engineers on options going forward.

