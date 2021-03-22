Red letter day for fire crews statewide amid “significant” tinder-box like conditions

SAGINAW CO., Mich. (WJRT) (3/21/2021)--A red letter day for fire risk across the state tonight.

That danger ranks very high for virtually every community in Michigan, culminating in a burn ban from Saginaw County’s Tri-Township Fire Department. The problem, significant and widespread, according to experts, even cropping up in a south side Saginaw neighborhood.

The flames scorched their way through a vacant field near the intersection of Souderton and Dean, stopping just short of torching this suburban south side Saginaw neighborhood Sunday afternoon. One of dozens sparked amid a wave of extremely dry conditions statewide this weekend– and firefighters have their hands full.

“It’s coming together as a pretty bad situation right now. It is significant, it is dangerous right now.”

Paul Rogers works with the Department of Natural Resource Fire Suppression Division.

“Almost all the yard grasses are dead, so it’s going to carry right through your yard where you would never think it would,” he said. “They are very prone to ignition… that’s a very big concern.”

On Facebook, the Lapeer Fire Department referred to the last 24 hours as “a day that does not need to be repeated,” responding to a house fire, and two grassfires, one of which scorched more than 30 acres. Crews dealt with similar situations in Birch Run, Frankenmuth, Caro and elsewhere.

ABC12′s cameras were rolling as vehicles and equipment from five or more departments pulled alongside another scene south of Saginaw in Albee Township Sunday.

Crews on scene and later, the Albee Township fire chief, said the fire then likely stretched around ten acres into the woods. First-responders could be seen dousing the area before gusty winds could fan the flames and put anyone in harm’s way.

Nearby, a burned-out ditch formed a trail of charred grass several hundred feet long, stretching to the edge of the woods. ABC12 was told it sparked in a ditch on the other side, blew into the brush and with no one there, burned out of control.

“When it’s this dry, you have to at least have water accessible immediately,” Rogers said.

The best advice:

“Make sure you check to see if the local authorities are even issuing permits,” Rogers explained. “But if you can, please, just don’t burn right now for a couple of days.”

