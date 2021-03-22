State of Michigan expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to 50 and older

STATE, Mich. (WJRT) -More shots in arms in the fight against COVID-19-- starting Monday.

“In the beginning we were getting, you know 975 doses a week and so for the Pfizer product this week, I think we’re getting, you know about 5000 doses, so that’s a huge, you know, a huge increase in our minds,” Saginaw County Health Officer Christina Harrington.

Saginaw County, along with Mid Michigan Heath Departments will need that increase in COVID-19 vaccine doses-- as the state continues to expand the eligibility for the vaccine. Starting today, anyone 50 and older can receive the vaccine and those 16 and older with a medical condition.

“I’ve always said it’s two things that rely on on how fast we can get vaccinate vaccines and to people in our residents, which is the doses, which we know have been extremely limited. Up until about the last month or so we have started to see an increase in the number of doses coming in, and that increase is still moving in the right direction so that’s a great thing.” Harrington said.

The additional doses also means people like Rachel Rowley and Dan Wright work--who work in the service industry can finally get vaccinated as well. They both received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine at a drive-thru clinic in Genesee County today.

‘It’s a huge relief, especially working in the food service industry. I deal with a lot of the public and it’s very nice to know not only am I protecting myself, but other people as well,” said service industry worker, Rachel Rowley.

“I’m not too worried about getting sick, because I’m pretty young, but I still work in the service industry and everyone’s around me with open mouths all day and we don’t want to get anyone sick,” said service industry worker, Dan Wright.

Eligibility will expand even further in the coming weeks- when starting April 5th, anyone 16 and older can sign up to receive the vaccine. Harrington says that will be a game changer.

“It will really just sort of level the playing field everywhere,” Harrington said.

A reminder--16 year old residents have to get the Pfizer vaccine, because Moderna and Johnson and Johnson are for those 18 and over. So be sure to find out which vaccine is available before making an appointment

