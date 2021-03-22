Advertisement

Three people treated at hospital after Saginaw County apartment fire

Firefighters spent several hours Monday morning battling a fire at an apartment building.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (3/22/21) -Firefighters spent several hours battling a fire at an apartment complex in Saginaw County.

It happened early Monday morning at the Carrolton Manor Apartments on Bauer Drive.

Firefighters told ABC 12 three people were taken to the hospital. There was no word yet on their condition.

It appeared the damage was limited to one building.

Check back on abc12.com as we work to learn more about the fire.

