Weight Watchers closes several Mid-Michigan locations

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Several Mid-Michigan Weight Watchers locations are abruptly closing, leaving members very little options for places to attend meetings.

The closures affect locations in Fenton, Midland, Saginaw and Bay City, according to sources close to ABC12 News. Members are upset, because the meetings provided a positive support and social network for many of them.

“I’m devastated. I scheduled my life around Weight Watchers,” said Marie Clements, who has been a Weight Watchers member for over 30 years.

At one meeting per week that’s over 1,500 meetings she’s attended. But now she’ll have to go elsewhere to maintain her social and support network for weight loss.

The only Mid-Michigan location that will remain open is in Flint, but Clements said it’s not worth the 20-minute drive from Fenton.

“It’s very important. When I don’t go to the meetings, my weight starts creeping up and I don’t like that,” she said.

The closures come as the United States is still dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, obesity increases the risk of severe illness when it comes to COVID-19.

“It’s really hard to face the scale and so adding an extra component of driving or driving a little further for a meeting can be enough to derail people,” said Teresa Melzer. “Me drive five minutes to Fenton or 20 minutes to Flint. I don’t know that I stay in.”

She has been a part of Weight Watchers for four years and is concerned for people’s overall health going forward because of the closures.

“They’re probably going to lose a lot of people in this area in my mind,” Melzer said. “I just don’t know that those people have the time to run up there.”

Weight Watchers International says it recently acquired the Weight Watcher’s Group franchise businesses in Michigan and Ontario, Canada.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.