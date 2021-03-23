Advertisement

35-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Bay County

(WLUC)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along a Bay County roadway early Monday.

Police say Andrew Pinney of Bay City was walking north on Three Mile Road near North Harbor Drive around 6:40 a.m. when a vehicle also traveling north hit him, according to Michigan State Police.

Pinney was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 21-year-old Bay City woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
A Flint man says he’s tired of cleaning out the trash and rodent traps in his yard, he says is...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Third-graders from Myers Elementary School got to sample their donut creations brought to life.
Donna’s Donuts turns third-graders’ ideas into a sweet surprise