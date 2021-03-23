35-year-old pedestrian hit and killed in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A 35-year-old man was hit and killed while walking along a Bay County roadway early Monday.

Police say Andrew Pinney of Bay City was walking north on Three Mile Road near North Harbor Drive around 6:40 a.m. when a vehicle also traveling north hit him, according to Michigan State Police.

Pinney was rushed to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries. The 21-year-old Bay City woman driving the vehicle was not injured.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Michigan State Police Tri-City Post at 989-495-5555.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.