Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting

BURTON, Mich. (WJRT) - (03/22/2021) - The arrival of spring is here, but instead of hearing birds chirping on Monday morning, Krystal Lewis says she heard two neighbors arguing about a parked car.

Then, there was something more alarming outside her kitchen window.

“I was doing the dishes actually, and I heard a gun shot. Looked out the window, and there was quite the scene going on. Some neighbors feuding. It got kind of crazy. It’s scary,” Lewis said.

It happened around 10:30 Monday morning in Burton off of Saginaw Street, just south of Bristol, on the 2100 block of East Williamson Avenue.

Police confirm there was a dispute between neighbors that’s been brewing for some time, taking a shoving match and turning into it one man opening fire on the other.

One man is in police custody and the other was transported to Hurley Medical Center where he is now in good condition.

As police continue investigating the incident, neighbors say they’re becoming more concerned.

“A random bullet could come into the house very easily. It’s way too close, and we could be collateral damage,” Lewis said.

Lewis and Corey Shoultes say it’s not just their own safety that’s a concern, but also for their kids who enjoy playing outside.

“It’s getting close to home. We have kids here on the street. We obviously don’t want to see children get hurt, so it can be pretty concerning,” Shoultes said.

Burton Police Chief, Brian Ross says this is an isolated incident, but his department is fighting an uptick in recent crimes involving guns.

Over the weekend, a task force confiscated several guns and drugs off the street in the area, hoping to bring a better quality of life for those living in the community.

Chief Ross tells ABC12 there are pending charges on both men involved in the shooting Monday morning.

