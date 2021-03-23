As vaccine eligibility expands, more questions arise

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In just a few weeks, all Michiganders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine.

And as more people become eligible, more people are likely to have questions.

We spoke with Tiffany Ellison at the Flint Farmer’s Market who expressed concern about some people breathing rapidly after receiving their dose.

“Sometimes it’s related to the ingredients, sometimes it’s related to the vaccine itself -- and that can include rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, feeling flush all over, a little bit queasy, and that’s to be expected,” said Dr. Son Phung -- a family medicine doctor with Genesee Health System.

Mike McPherson, who is an ABC12 photographer is in between doses right now. He was able to get his first shot through a local pharmacy, but they told him he was on his own for finding his second dose.

Dr. Phung said because Mike received a leftover dose from an open vial, he should register with local pharmacies or the health department to receive his second dose and make sure he has his vaccination card with him when he receives it.

“It was not intended for your photographer to have the first dose or even the second dose -- he was there at the right time possibly with the right dose,” Dr. Phung said.

So what happens if you miss your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? What’s the time table? How long do I have before I may have to start all over again?

“If you miss the second vaccine dose by a few days or a few weeks -- it really does not alter the overall outcome that much. But it’s really important you get the second vaccine so you have as close to complete response as has been researched,” he said.

April 5 will be when anyone over the age of 16 can register to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

But remember, eligibility does not necessarily mean availability.

