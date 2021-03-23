Advertisement

As vaccine eligibility expands, more questions arise

In just a few weeks, all Michiganders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine. And as...
In just a few weeks, all Michiganders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine. And as more people become eligible, more people are likely to have questions.(WJRT)
By Mark Bullion
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In just a few weeks, all Michiganders over the age of 16 will be eligible for a vaccine.

And as more people become eligible, more people are likely to have questions.

We spoke with Tiffany Ellison at the Flint Farmer’s Market who expressed concern about some people breathing rapidly after receiving their dose.

“Sometimes it’s related to the ingredients, sometimes it’s related to the vaccine itself -- and that can include rapid breathing, rapid heart rate, feeling flush all over, a little bit queasy, and that’s to be expected,” said Dr. Son Phung -- a family medicine doctor with Genesee Health System.

Mike McPherson, who is an ABC12 photographer is in between doses right now. He was able to get his first shot through a local pharmacy, but they told him he was on his own for finding his second dose.

Dr. Phung said because Mike received a leftover dose from an open vial, he should register with local pharmacies or the health department to receive his second dose and make sure he has his vaccination card with him when he receives it.

“It was not intended for your photographer to have the first dose or even the second dose -- he was there at the right time possibly with the right dose,” Dr. Phung said.

So what happens if you miss your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine? What’s the time table? How long do I have before I may have to start all over again?

“If you miss the second vaccine dose by a few days or a few weeks -- it really does not alter the overall outcome that much. But it’s really important you get the second vaccine so you have as close to complete response as has been researched,” he said.

April 5 will be when anyone over the age of 16 can register to get their COVID-19 vaccine.

But remember, eligibility does not necessarily mean availability.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
AstraZeneca accused of cherry-picking vaccine study data
Healthcare worker administers vaccine to patient.
Bay County Health Department opens vaccine registration to 16 and older
Healthcare worker administers vaccine to patient.
Bay County above state average for vaccine distribution
Shiawassee County Health Department
Shiawassee County health workers making house calls with COVID-19 vaccine