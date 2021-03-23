Bay County above state average for vaccine distribution

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/23/21)-”Everybody’s doing their own thing in Bay County is by no means the perfect example, I mean we’re doing a good job, but it’s, It’s an enormous amount of work,” said Bay County Health Director Joel Strasz.

That hard work has been paying off for Bay County.

The county has developed a winning formula when it comes to vaccinating it’s residents against COVID-19.

It’s one of the top counties in Mid Michigan, with nearly 34 percent of it’s population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s about 6 percent over the state average.

“I mean we’ve got just about everybody working on this right now,” he said

Strasz said all hands on deck is exactly what’s needed to combat the deadly virus and distribute what could be a life saving vaccine. “It makes it seem a lot easier than it looks, because it’s extremely difficult to do, but, but really working together with all the different providers, and it also helps that the demand for vaccine is pretty high here,” The county currently has at least 30 providers helping to get shots in arms.

Some neighboring counties have equally as strong numbers when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Midland County sits at a little more than 36 percent of it’s residents having received at least one dose.

Saginaw County is not too far behind at nearly 32 percent.

But a little further south, Genesee County is at less than 27 percent. Strasz said the devastating reality of COVID-19 has hit home for many, “They’re ready for this thing to be over with and they are doing what they can to bring it a close.”

