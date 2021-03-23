Advertisement

Bay County above state average for vaccine distribution

By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/23/21)-”Everybody’s doing their own thing in Bay County is by no means the perfect example, I mean we’re doing a good job, but it’s, It’s an enormous amount of work,” said Bay County Health Director Joel Strasz.

That hard work has been paying off for Bay County.

The county has developed a winning formula when it comes to vaccinating it’s residents against COVID-19.

It’s one of the top counties in Mid Michigan, with nearly 34 percent of it’s population having received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

That’s about 6 percent over the state average.

“I mean we’ve got just about everybody working on this right now,” he said

Strasz said all hands on deck is exactly what’s needed to combat the deadly virus and distribute what could be a life saving vaccine. “It makes it seem a lot easier than it looks, because it’s extremely difficult to do, but, but really working together with all the different providers, and it also helps that the demand for vaccine is pretty high here,” The county currently has at least 30 providers helping to get shots in arms.

Some neighboring counties have equally as strong numbers when it comes to distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

Midland County sits at a little more than 36 percent of it’s residents having received at least one dose.

Saginaw County is not too far behind at nearly 32 percent.

But a little further south, Genesee County is at less than 27 percent. Strasz said the devastating reality of COVID-19 has hit home for many, “They’re ready for this thing to be over with and they are doing what they can to bring it a close.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Third-graders from Myers Elementary School got to sample their donut creations brought to life.
Donna’s Donuts turns third-graders’ ideas into a sweet surprise
Healthcare worker administers vaccine to patient.
Bay County Health Department opens vaccine registration to 16 and older
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mailed its 200,000th free book as part of the Flint Kids...
Flint children get 200,000 free books from Dolly Parton Imagination Library
Valerie Marshall teaches 3rd grade at Pierce Elementary
Flint educators eager to help students catch up from COVID-19 learning loss