Bay County Health Department opens vaccine registration to 16 and older

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) -(03/23/21)-”What we found out is that it takes a lot of time and effort to try to fill vaccine clinics,” said Bay County Health Director Joel Strasz.

That is one of the reasons the Bay County Health Department is asking it’s residents age 16 and older to begin registering now instead of waiting until April 5th-- in order to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The second reason to is that as we begin to, to expand our vaccine efforts, it’s always better to have that information upfront, rather than to wait two to three weeks after expansion occurs,” Strasz said.

But just this week, the state expanded the vaccine eligibility to include anyone 50 and older.

It comes as counties like Bay continue to vaccinate the 65 and older population.

“We’re still finding pockets of individuals over the age of 65 We’re trying to get them we push them to the front of the line, we’re still finding that there’s a number of residents here that just don’t have access to the internet, so they may not have registered,” Joel Strasz said these groups won’t fall through the cracks as more groups begin to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

“ We’re working with some different community organizations to start, what potentially could be a walk in clinics that could be happening in the future.”

“The easy part is actually just getting the vaccine in people’s arms really really difficult part is collecting that information, because we need to find out who’s eligible what type of vaccine have they, if they’ve gotten the vaccine before, what type of vaccine, have they got, What type of vaccine are they eligible for,” Strasz said

