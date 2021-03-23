Advertisement

Central Michigan University reports uptick in COVID-19 cases among students

26 cases over the past week is more than double the previous high for this semester
CMU is reporting an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.
(Michael Nafso/WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Central Michigan University is reporting its highest weekly total of new COVID-19 infections of the spring semester.

From March 15 through 21, the university confirmed 26 cases of the illness, which is more than double the previous highest week.

The university attributed the rising number of cases to “pockets of students living and socializing together,” according to a statement issued Tuesday. CMU is working on contact tracing to contain the spread.

Health officials at CMU remind the community to remain vigilant about wearing masks and staying socially distant.

CMU replaced its traditional spring break week off this year with a series of wellness days to give students a break from classes and minimize travel, which could increase the spread of COVID-19.

