Donna’s Donuts turns third-graders’ ideas into a sweet surprise

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Third-graders at Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc Township got a sweet surprise from Donna’s Donuts after completing a recent writing assignment.

As part of a writing exercise, three classes took on the challenge of becoming donut designers and they got to see their own creations come to life on Tuesday.

To make it happen, each student had to write a persuasive essay on why their design was the best. It had to include three reasons why, along with a self-drawn picture of the pastry.

Donna’s then picked three of the delicious designs and turned them into the real thing. Donna’s Donuts made the Cookies N’ Cream, Strawberry World, and The Chocolate Gummy Bear donut. Each participating class got to taste the winning design.

Teachers say it can be a challenge to get kids engaged these days, so prompts like this get their student excited about getting involved.

