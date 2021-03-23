Advertisement

1 dead, firefighter missing in NY care home fire

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRING VALLEY, N.Y. (AP) — A fire swept through a suburban New York assisted living home and caused a partial collapse early Tuesday, killing one resident and leaving a firefighter missing, officials said.

Two other firefighters and multiple other residents were sent to hospitals. A second resident thought for several hours to be missing was later found unharmed, officials said.

Flames gutted the Evergreen Court Home for Adults in the Rockland County community of Spring Valley, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) north of New York City. It had an estimated 100 to 125 residents, but authorities were working to determine the exact number, Rockland County Fire coordinator Chris Kear said.

One resident died after being taken to a hospital, Kear said. The person’s name was not immediately released.

“This was a devastating loss,” Kear said at a news briefing.

Rescuers searched through rubble for a firefighter who issued a mayday call from the third floor, Kear said. Other firefighters rushed to try to help their colleague, but the flames were too intense.

“The extent of the fire, the volume of fire, the conditions, were just too unbearable where firefighters went in it, and they just could not locate the firefighter, and they had to back out,” he said at a later news conference.

Authorities initially said they believed a resident the missing firefighter was trying to rescue was unaccounted for, as well. They said that person was later found but provided no details.

Two other firefighters were taken to hospitals. One was released, while the other was expected to stay overnight for treatment for smoke inhalation, Kear said.

Officials believe about 20 residents were taken to hospitals, some with serious injuries, Kear said.

Other residents were taken by bus to another facility, state Trooper Steven Nevel said.

U.S. Rep. Mondaire Jones said he was horrified to learn of the fire in his hometown of Spring Valley.

“I am deeply saddened by the death of a resident of the Evergreen facility, and I am praying that the firefighter who bravely risked his life to save dozens of individuals trapped inside will be found safe and alive,” the first-term Democrat said in a statement.

About 125 firefighters from many agencies worked to get the fire under control. Investigators worked to determine the cause of the fire.

Because of the extensive damage, “It’s going to take quite a while to get to the root cause,” Kear said.

At one point, video showed the second floor collapsing as the fire burned. Kear said a whole portion of the building ultimately fell down.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
School funding
New law: Michigan school funding tied to in-person instruction
Area residents found three illegally killed elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road...
Three Michigan relatives lose hunting privileges, fined $5,000 for poaching elk
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
Apartment Fire in Saginaw County
1 dead, three people injured after Saginaw County apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police...
Jury set for ex-officer’s trial in Floyd death; starts Monday
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole
Lawyer Sidney Powell said reasonable people should realize her claims of voter fraud in the...
Sidney Powell argues no reasonable person would believe her election fraud claims
President Joe Biden called for Congress to again pass laws banning assault weapons and...
Biden: Senate should pass gun laws
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Report: Extremist groups thrive on Facebook despite bans