Flint children get 200,000 free books from Dolly Parton Imagination Library

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mailed its 200,000th free book as part of the Flint Kids...
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mailed its 200,000th free book as part of the Flint Kids Read program in February.(KY3)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - An effort to promote literacy among Flint children passed a major milestone recently.

The Dolly Parton Imagination Library mailed its 200,000th free book in late February just over four years after the program started in response to the Flint water crisis.

The Flint Kids Read program offers a free book every month to children from birth to age 5. Nearly 4,800 children currently are receiving their monthly books while 4,700 have turned 5 and graduated from the program.

The Community Foundation of Greater Flint, Flint & Genesee Literacy Network, Flint Public Library and the Genesee Intermediate School District all help fund or manage the free book distribution through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library. The community foundation has provided $691,700.

“Keeping young children at the center of needed solutions helps our community transition from crisis to recovery,” said Isaiah Oliver, president and CEO of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint.

The Flint Kids Read program provides free books to any child younger than age 5 living in the 48501 through 48507 zip codes and the 48532 zip code who is registered. Nearly 44% of eligible children are enrolled in the free program.

“The Little Engine that Could” is the first book children receive and “Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come!” is the final age appropriate book children receive around their fifth birthday.

“In a year when the world seemingly turned upside down, the monthly home delivery of books to our youngest Flint kids has been a dependable source of enrichment,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, the director of the Pediatric Public Health Initiative. “With reading as one of the most important prescriptions for healthy and successful children, I am thrilled that we have achieved the incredible 200,000 book milestone.”

Click here for information about how to sign up or visit the Flint Public Library’s temporary location at the Courtland Center Mall to pick up a registration form. Multiple children from the same household can be registered separately and receive their own age appropriate books.

Call 810-249-2569 with any questions about the program.

