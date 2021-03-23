Advertisement

Flint clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine with no appointments Friday

Hamilton Community Health Network is offering COVID-19 vaccine at no cost in Flint.
Hamilton Community Health Network is offering COVID-19 vaccine at no cost in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint residents have a local opportunity to receive a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment from the Hamilton Community Health Center on Friday.

The organization is providing vaccine at no cost to residents with no need for an appointment from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hamilton Flint Clinic at 812 Root St.

This is one of the first opportunities to receive the vaccine without an appointment in the Flint area. The Hamilton Community Health Center is hosting the vaccine clinic to remove barriers so everyone who needs a shot can receive it.

Walk up and drive-through options are available for people seeking the vaccine. The organization did not say how many doses it can administer during Friday’s event.

