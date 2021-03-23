Grass fire spreads into Shiawassee County mobile home park

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - A grass fire spreads to a Shiawassee County mobile home park on Tuesday, destroying one residence and badly damaging two others.

Six fire departments were called to battle the flames at the County Manor Mobile Home Park near I-69 in the Durand area. No injuries were reported to residents or firefighters.

Investigators weren’t immediately sure what sparked the grass fire on Tuesday afternoon, but Shiawassee County Emergency Manager Jeff Weiss said extremely dry and windy conditions may be to blame.

“With the windy conditions, fire departments and fire crews have been very busy,” he said.

While Shiawassee County has not issued a burn ban, several counties around Mid-Michigan have bans in place. Anyone planning to burn outdoors should check with their local fire department about any restrictions ahead of time.

