JR’s Tuesday Evening Weather Report

The sunshine was a little more cloud-filtered across Mid-Michigan Tuesday, but it was another lovely spring day nonetheless. Southeasterly winds kept the Lake Huron shoreline communities cooler than everyone else, but we all had temperatures at above-average levels during the afternoon. In fact, away from the water, temperatures moved into record territory. The old records for Tuesday were 73 in Flint, set in 2012, and 72 in the Saginaw Valley, set in 1945.

Scattered showers will make a move into the ABC12 viewing area through the wee hours of our Wednesday. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day, but nobody will have a day-long rain. We will even get into a little bit of sunshine during the afternoon. With winds continuing from the south to southwest up near 20mph, any sunshine at all will allow temperatures to top the 70-degree mark from the Great Lakes Bay Region, and points south.

Thursday will be dry for the most part, with some sunshine expected from time-to-time. Highs for the day will range from the 50s north, to the middle 60s south. Another batch of rain will move into our area from the southwest Thursday night, and hang around into Friday afternoon. That pattern will be more widespread, and a bit heavier than what we will likely have to deal with Wednesday. Brisk northeast to northerly winds will accompany Friday’s rain, so it will be a rather raw day. - JR