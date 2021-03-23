Michigan reports nearly 3,600 new COVID-19 cases and 16 more deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan reported over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday for the third time this month.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,579 new COVID-19 illnesses on Tuesday for a total of 633,191. That is the second highest increase in cases covering a single day in March.

State health officials reported 16 deaths attributed to the coronavirus on Tuesday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 15,919. Half of those deaths came after a routine audit of vital records.

State health officials periodically review death certificates to look for confirmed coronavirus patients. If a patient who died wasn’t already listed in coronavirus death totals, they are added after the review.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing continued falling on Monday to the lowest level in three weeks with nearly 21,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests surged on Monday to the highest level since early December, reaching 12.03%.

Michigan’s highest percentage of positive tests peaked at 15.99% on Dec. 2.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 cases continued increasing. As of Tuesday, 1,659 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is up 104 from Monday. Of those, 1,526 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators also increased over the past week. Michigan hospitals are treating 356 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 133 of them are on ventilators. Since Monday, there are 26 more COVID-19 patient in intensive care and 18 more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed just over 4.344 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Tuesday, including 2.16 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 2.069 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 114,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, nearly 3.653 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 2.35 million people statewide.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Monday:

Genesee, 23,575 cases and 713 deaths, which is an increase of 142 cases and one death.

Saginaw, 15,960 cases and 527 deaths, which is an increase of 60 cases and one death.

Arenac, 696 cases, 26 deaths and 532 recoveries, which is an increase of two cases.

Bay, 7,554 cases and 289 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases and one death.

Clare, 1,435 cases, 68 deaths and 1,067 recoveries, which is an increase of six cases.

Gladwin, 1,314 cases, 40 deaths and 1,017 recoveries, which is an increase of eight cases.

Gratiot, 2,498 cases and 100 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Huron, 1,981 cases and 59 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Iosco, 1,160 cases and 64 deaths, which is an increase of three cases.

Isabella, 3,731 cases, 75 deaths and 3,132 recoveries, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Lapeer, 4,951 cases and 125 deaths, which is an increase of 71 cases.

Midland, 4,763 cases, 63 deaths and 4,410 recoveries, which is an increase of 22 cases.

Ogemaw, 972 cases and 33 deaths, which is an increase of one case.

Oscoda, 339 cases and 19 deaths, which is no change.

Roscommon, 1,198 cases, 37 deaths and 825 recoveries, which is an increase of 10 cases.

Sanilac, 2,306 cases and 75 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases and one death.

Shiawassee, 3,859 cases, 83 deaths and 3,442 recoveries, which is an increase of 15 cases.

Tuscola, 3,187 cases, 130 deaths and 1,815 recoveries, which is an increase of 31 cases.

