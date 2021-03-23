Advertisement

Michigan Senate confirms state health director appointed by Whitmer

Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.
Elizabeth Hertel testifies before lawmakers on Feb. 9.(WLUC)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Michigan Senate has supported Elizabeth Hertel as state health director, backing a key figure in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Republican-led chamber endorsed the governor’s appointee 18-16 Tuesday, with Democrats and some GOP senators voting yes.

Hertel took over the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services on Jan. 22 following the abrupt resignation of Robert Gordon. Over the past two months, she has gradually loosened restrictions designed to curb COVID-19.

Many Republicans opposed Hertel, voicing long-running frustrations that Whitmer used the state health department to issue orders after the Michigan Supreme Court struck down the law she had been using to issue COVID-19 orders.

Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson of Holly raised concerns about Hertel’s transparency with lawmakers after a legislative hearing in February. She was disappointed that Hertel wouldn’t name specific criteria state health officials want to see before declaring the coronavirus pandemic over.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
School funding
New law: Michigan school funding tied to in-person instruction
Area residents found three illegally killed elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road...
Three Michigan relatives lose hunting privileges, fined $5,000 for poaching elk
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
Apartment Fire in Saginaw County
1 dead, three people injured after Saginaw County apartment fire

Latest News

CMU is reporting an uptick in confirmed COVID-19 cases among students.
Central Michigan University reports uptick in COVID-19 cases among students
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Hamilton Community Health Network is offering COVID-19 vaccine at no cost in Flint.
Flint clinic offering COVID-19 vaccine with no appointments Friday
In honor of Women’s History Month and Sexual Assault Awareness the Tri-City Michigan State...
‘Purses with a Purpose’ to help survivors of sexual assault