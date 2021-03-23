Advertisement

Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders

All parents, siblings, grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins would be allowed to dine together and watch sporting events if the bill is enacted
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit together at the same table in a restaurant despite public health orders.(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow large families to enjoy experiences and activities together during a public health crisis.

The bill introduced by Republican State Sen. Michael MacDonald of Macomb Township would prohibit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments from making emergency orders that won’t allow families to enjoy meals or events together.

The bill would allow more than six members of a family to sit at the same table in a restaurant. All family members also would be allowed to attend children’s athletic events and gather in private residences regardless of limits imposed by public health mandates.

The legislation applies to immediate family members, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have restricted the number of family members who can visit a grandparent’s house, attend a sister’s softball game and eat together at a local restaurant,” said MacDonald. “These arbitrary limits are unfair and hurtful to Michigan families. There is no scientific basis for not allowing a family to stand together outside to watch a sibling’s soccer game or for requiring a family of eight to split up into two tables of four instead of eating together.”

Current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 emergency orders limit restaurants to six people per table and indoor high school athletic events have a spectator limit of two people per athlete. In-home gatherings are limited to 15 people from no more than three households.

“This measure is designed to ensure that public officials treat families of all sizes equally and use sound science when issuing emergency orders restricting our residents’ freedom to assemble,” MacDonald said.

Senate Bill 257 has been forwarded to the Michigan House, which must pass it before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could consider signing it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
School funding
New law: Michigan school funding tied to in-person instruction
Area residents found three illegally killed elk about 50 yards north of Hardwood Lake Road...
Three Michigan relatives lose hunting privileges, fined $5,000 for poaching elk
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
Apartment Fire in Saginaw County
1 dead, three people injured after Saginaw County apartment fire

Latest News

Healthsource WJRT
Seeing more with a new ultrasound
Lab technician studies samples.
More COVID-19 variants now in Michigan
Gel helps wounds heal
Gel helps wounds heal
Healthsource WJRT
Lowering your risk for cancer