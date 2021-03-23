Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would allow large families to enjoy experiences and activities together during a public health crisis.

The bill introduced by Republican State Sen. Michael MacDonald of Macomb Township would prohibit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health departments from making emergency orders that won’t allow families to enjoy meals or events together.

The bill would allow more than six members of a family to sit at the same table in a restaurant. All family members also would be allowed to attend children’s athletic events and gather in private residences regardless of limits imposed by public health mandates.

The legislation applies to immediate family members, along with aunts, uncles, cousins and grandparents.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, state officials have restricted the number of family members who can visit a grandparent’s house, attend a sister’s softball game and eat together at a local restaurant,” said MacDonald. “These arbitrary limits are unfair and hurtful to Michigan families. There is no scientific basis for not allowing a family to stand together outside to watch a sibling’s soccer game or for requiring a family of eight to split up into two tables of four instead of eating together.”

Current Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 emergency orders limit restaurants to six people per table and indoor high school athletic events have a spectator limit of two people per athlete. In-home gatherings are limited to 15 people from no more than three households.

“This measure is designed to ensure that public officials treat families of all sizes equally and use sound science when issuing emergency orders restricting our residents’ freedom to assemble,” MacDonald said.

Senate Bill 257 has been forwarded to the Michigan House, which must pass it before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could consider signing it into law.

