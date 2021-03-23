Midland to bring back downtown pedestrian plazas this summer

MIDLAND, Mich. (WJRT) - As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on and warmer weather returns, some Mid-Michigan communities are opting to once again close streets downtown to expand outdoor service for businesses.

It was a popular trend during the summer of 2020 when many cities including Bay City, Midland, and Mount Pleasant opted to shut down roads for restaurants and other retailers to use the extra space. In a city like Midland, it was extremely popular by visitors and businesses alike.

“Businesses benefited greatly from them, people spending more time downtown and giving people more room to socially distance and get outside,” said Selina Tisdale, community affairs director for the City of Midland.

Tisdale said that while 2020 was a challenging year, the pandemic did create some opportunities, including creating the pedestrian plazas downtown.

“For all of the frustrations that COVID has given up, it’s also opened up a lot of great opportunities for us to try new things, do things differently,” she said. “So in 2020, we did the pedestrian plazas and they were a huge hit.”

Last summer, the City of Midland closed a portion of Main Street from Ashman to Rodd streets in an effort to bring more people to downtown in a safe manner.

As warmer weather approaches, Tisdale said city officials were looking into doing it again this year and launched a community survey to gauge interest in bringing it back.

“We learned so much coming out of those pedestrian plazas last year,” Tisdale said. “All we heard was ‘we hope you bring it back next year. We would really enjoy the summer. We hope you bring it back again.’”

Tisdale said more than 600 people took the survey and most people found last year’s plazas enjoyable.

With this in mind, on Monday, Midland’s City Council approved bringing back the street closures again this year.

“Council just approved this so beginning June 7 through October 31, our two blocks of downtown Main Street will be closed for pedestrian plazas,” Tisdale said.

The same two blocks of Main Street from Ashman to Rodd will be closed as well as the McDonald intersection in an effort to bring more foot traffic downtown.

“We want to support our businesses, our restaurants, and retailers so I hope that this extra space to be outdoors and social distance will continue to allow people to re-engage safely, confidently that they can come back and enjoy some outdoor events and support local businesses.,” Tisdale said.

With some of the input from businesses and the survey, there will be some adjustments this year to make the experience more enjoyable. More entertainment will be offered and some extra shaded areas will be added, too, among other things.

“Last year was a very reactionary summer with all the COVID restrictions changing, being very cognizant of it,” Tisdale said. “This year we get a lot more lead time to plan and implement the activation of those two areas so we’re already hard at work on that.”

More information about some of the events being planned this summer will be announced soon and that can be found on Downtown Midland’s website.

Also approved by the Midland City Council on Monday was the authorization of a social district and approval of certain authorized businesses to sell alcoholic drinks to go.

In a similar move, Bay City will also be bringing back the same downtown street closures this year that it had last year.

