Advertisement

More families in Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood complain about repeated gunfire

Mother of three says police only responded to one of three shooting incidents this year
By Ann Pierret
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After two shootings in broad daylight, more residents of Flint’s Mott Park Neighborhood are raising concerns about a house that appears to be a center of violence.

We first shared video earlier this month from a home’s doorbell camera on the other side of the neighborhood. A man who lives near Marquette Street in Flint’s Mott Park neighborhood showed us the drive-by shootings happening in his front yard. The father of three reached out to ABC12 scared after the repeated gun violence and a lack of police response.

A mother of three children on the other side of the neighborhood is raising concerns about similar issues plaguing another house near her after the two daytime shootings.

“There was at least two different sounds of gunfire. And it was extremely close. Didn’t exactly know where, but just started screaming for kids to get in the house and then get down on the ground,” said Tara, who lives near Dickinson Road in Mott Park.

She and her neighbors called 911 after hearing the gunfire around 6 p.m. Sunday, but she never saw any Flint police officers investigate. Around 11:45 a.m. Monday, Tara said it happened again -- about 30 gunshots fired this time as she was putting her child in a car seat.

“We’re being held hostage in our house, my kids and I,” she said. “And even with that, bullets can still fly through doors and walls, so I don’t feel like we are safe here at all.”

Flint police came to investigate the gunfire on Monday. Two officers blocked off Dickinson Road while they hand-picked shell casings off the street and out of yards. It appears some bullets might have hit a car and a neighbor says one hit their house.

Flint Police Chief Terrence Green isn’t saying much about the two shooting incidents, but he confirmed “there’s an active investigation pertaining to the shootings that have occurred in that area.”

Tara was shocked to see police on the scene Monday after no one responded a day earlier. She said a different shooting happened in her front yard two months ago, she called 911 and again no officers showed up.

“It’s sad. It’s scary. And we have to take out the garbage, and I don’t even want my kids doing that and they’re upset about it,” Tara said. “You know, we can’t even go on the porch, we can’t go in the front yard we can’t go in the driveway. No.”

Tara, like that other neighbor, who spoke up earlier this month, said she just moved to the neighborhood last fall. Both families had heard this was a nice Flint neighborhood.

Tara is hopeful the house believed to be connected to the violence will be taken care of soon. Even after that, she wants to see an officer patrolling the neighborhood. Because Kettering University is so close, she even reached out to them for help.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Argument between neighbors in Burton leads to shooting
Coronavirus in Michigan
Michigan COVID-19 surge continues over the weekend
An Oakland County woman won $4 million with this $150 Million CA$H Explosion instant ticket...
Oakland County woman wins $4 million playing Michigan Lottery instant game
A bill that passed the Michigan Senate would allow more than six members of a family to sit...
Michigan Senate passes bill banning discrimination against large families with health orders
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say

Latest News

Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
Outreach for those needing help registering for water settlement
A Flint man says he’s tired of cleaning out the trash and rodent traps in his yard, he says is...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
61-year-old Johnny Jones says he struggles daily with the trash that goes into his yard from a...
Flint resident fed up with the blight and rodents in his yard
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Good neighbor helping those with limited access register for proposed Flint water settlement
Third-graders from Myers Elementary School got to sample their donut creations brought to life.
Donna’s Donuts turns third-graders’ ideas into a sweet surprise